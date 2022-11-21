Dharmendra Pradhan Participates In Consultation On Draft NCrF At IIT Delhi

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today, participated in the stakeholders’ consultation on draft National Credit Framework (NCrF) at IIT Delhi. The Chairperson, NCVET India, Dr. NS Kalsi, Director, IIT Delhi, Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Sh. Rakesh Ranjan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, academicians, and many other distinguished dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pradhan said that NEP 2020 envisages universalization of credit framework for removing barriers between knowledge, skills and employability, establishing a credit accumulation & transfer system for all kinds of learning for ensuring seamless mobility between learning and skilling pathways.

He further said that to reap demographic dividend we have to provide a level playing field and equal opportunities to all. This can only be achieved by recognizing, accounting and formalizing all kinds of conventional, unconventional and experiential knowledge repositories.

The Minister stated that NCrF will provide us with an opportunity to recognize applied aspects of knowledge and skills. It will also create new possibilities for lifelong learning & skilling. NCrF will boost per capita productivity, empower all and lay a strong foundation for India to lead this century, he further added.

Shri Pradhan underlined that National Credit Framework will be a key for enhancing the economic convertibility of education, bringing a vast majority of our population under the fold of formal education and skilling, achieving GER targets and accelerating India’s march towards becoming a $5 trillion economy.