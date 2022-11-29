Dhanbad thieves steal ATM cash box worth Rs 8-10 lakh

Dhanbad (The Hawk): At the Bank of India ATM near the Jorapokhar police station in the Dhanbad district, thieves stole the cash box.

The incident happened on Monday evening. On November 26, Rs 10.5 lakhs were put into the machine, and investigators estimate that Rs 8–10 lakhs were stolen.

People who came to use the ATM on Putki Road brought attention to the situation.

After learning about the theft, the police arrived at the scene.

The cops claim they are unsure of how the item was taken out of the machine. Since about 20 days ago, the CCTV that was installed inside the ATM booth has been inoperable.

According to the authorities, the bank manager informed the organisation that inserted money into the ATM about the event. The police also stated that there had been no security guards posted at the booth.

(Inputs from Agencies)