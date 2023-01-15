Dhami Performs Arti At Sharda Ghat In Champawat

Champawat: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who arrived on a tour of Champawat district, performed aarti of goddess Sharda at Sharda Ghat in Tanakpur and wished for happiness and peace in the state.

Evening Aarti was organized in order to develop Tanakpur Sharda Ghat on the lines of Harki Pauri of Haridwar, said a press release.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the district will get a lot of fame in religious tourism by regular aarti of Maa Sharda. He said that many names like Makar Sakranti know this festival, and Uttarayani It is celebrated in the holy land of Goddess Sharda, said a statement, added the press release.

"We have decided that this festival should be celebrated at many places like Bageshwar, Devprayag, Tanakpur, and Haridwar. It is our effort that our popular festivals and folk culture which our forefathers have been continuously celebrating with beliefs, similarly our future generations should continue to carry forward the culture and be passed on from generation to generation," said Dhami.

The Chief Minister said that today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is a lot of honour and respect for India. Today, Nirmal Ganga Abhiyan is being run to clean our rivers. The work of cleaning all the tributaries of River Ganga and all the tributaries is being done under this campaign.

Today is an auspicious day and the Aarti program of Sharda Maa has started here duly. A fair of Maa Purnagiri Maiya is held here, devotees from all over the country come and visit Purnagiri. All those devotees visit Maa Purnagiri Maiya and also visit Maa Barahi, Gorakhnath, Hingla Devi etc. and reach tourist places like Shyamalatal. The Chief Minister said that he is constantly working towards making Champawat a model district. "We need such people who work dedicatedly for their country and I hope you all are ready for this," said the Chief Minister.

This district will be a model district of Uttarakhand. He said that the year 2023 has been declared as a Millet year. The State Government had requested the Government of India to include Mandwa in the National Food Security of the Government of India.

Maduve has also been included in the national food security. Due to this, all our farmers will be encouraged so that they are motivated to farm in a more advanced way.

Earlier, the Chief Minister performed Bhumi Pujan for disaster mitigation works costing Rs 607.48 lakh on the banks of the Sharda river in Ghasiaramandi township on the bank of Sharda river. —ANI