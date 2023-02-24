Dhami Interacts With Locals In Champawat During Morning Walk, Takes Feedback On Govt Schemes

Champawat: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday interacted with the people during his morning walk during his two-day visit to Champawat and took feedback about the development works undertaken by the state government.

The Chief Minister also enquired people about their problems.

"Today, on my two-day Champawat tour, met young colleagues and local people during the morning tour and took feedback related to the public welfare schemes and development works run by the government. The sense of satisfaction seen on the faces of the god-like public inspires us to work hard for the all-round development of the state," Dhami tweeted.

The aim behind his interaction with the people during the walk was to receive feedback from the people.

He also reached the roadside tea stall near the Champawat block office.

"Dhami reached Nityanand Joshi's tea shop located at Block Road from Circuit House and first did Surya Namaskar. Then while sipping tea, talking to Nityanand Joshi and others, inquired about his condition. During this, he discussed government schemes, programs and development works. Meanwhile, he also talked to the innocent Riyansh present there," an official statement said.

After this, he came out via Nagnath ward where he talked to the woman filling water and inquired about the condition of drinking water, on which the woman told the Chief Minister that water is coming regularly.

"After that, the Chief Minister reached Goralchod Maidan via the main market. He talked to the shop owners in the main market to know their condition," the statement said.

The Chief Minister talked to the youth practising for various sports competitions there and wished them a bright future while encouraging them. —ANI