Dhami Approves Rs 3.25 Cr For Implementation Of Various Development Schemes

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved Rs 3.25 crore for the implementation of various development schemes in the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "Financial approval of Rs 59.57 lakh has been given by the Chief Minister for the beautification of Someshwar Mahadev Temple in Gram Panchayat Kalsa of district Uttarkashi under the Department of Culture and Religion."

Under Urban Development Department, Ward no. Financial approval of Rs 58.78 lakh has been given for the construction work of internal roads of 01, 02 and 03.

The Chief Minister has given financial approval of Rs 40.01 lakh for the construction of the Lingurani to Ralam track route and Ralam to Ralam Glacier track route in Pithoragarh district's Pithoragarh assembly constituency under Social Welfare Department.

"Financial approval of Rs 34.73 lakh has been given for the construction of a drain in village Vaiga of Dharchula assembly constituency under the Social Welfare Department," the CMO said in a statement.

CM Dhami has given financial approval of Rs 36.02 lakh for the beautification of Gujrukot Haruhit temple and Rs 34.40 lakh for Devi Mandir Deghat under Almora district's assembly constituency Salt under the Culture and Religion Department.

"Financial approval of Rs 31.71 lakh was given for the construction work of band from survey lake to Salawala bridge in Salawala (Hathi Badkala) hollow under the Irrigation Department of Dehradun district," it said.

Also, financial approval of Rs 30 lakh was granted by the Chief Minister for the beautification of Maa Hiramani's temple located in Malari village of Badrinath assembly constituency of Chamoli district under the Department of Culture and Religion. —ANI