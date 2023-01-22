Devotees Take Holy Dip In Ganga On Mauni Amavasya Across Country

New Delhi: Thousands of devotees across the nation thronged to the holy river Ganga to take a dip in it on the festive occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Saturday.

People were seen taking a holy dip at the Ganga ghats in Varanasi, Prayagraj and Haridwar.

Taking a dip at the Sangam is considered highly auspicious. According to Hindu belief, the Triveni Sangam is the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

District Magistrate of Prayagraj said, "Around 22 lakh devotees have taken the holy dip so far. Several special trains have come from Varanasi, Sultanpur and Lucknow. We have arranged an adequate number of buses at bus stands."

In Uttrakhand's Haridwar devotees were seen taking a dip in the river Ganga and offering prayers.

"The arrangements at the ghats of Haridwar are satisfactory and all the guidelines issued by the government regarding the Kumbh Mela are being followed," a devotee said.

Whereas, in Varanasi also devotees took a holy dip in the river Ganga and offered a prayer on the ghats. They were also seen offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, Ganesh and the Sun and remembered their ancestors and the departed souls of the family.

Women were seen singing devotional songs with earthen lamps and performing rituals.

Mauni Amavasya is an auspicious day in the Hindu religion. It falls on the month of Magh as per the Hindu calendar. On this day, people observe Maun Vrat, in which they dedicate themselves to remaining mute and connecting their inner selves with God.

It is also believed that during the Magh month as per Hindu beliefs, the river water turns into nectar. So the devotees take a bath in this nectar as it leads to an enlightened life.

In Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Thai Amavasai of Tamil month, the devotees took a holy dip in Rameswaram's Agnitheertham sea and worshipped the dead ancestors who lived with them and performed Bithur Karma Puja for soul peace.

Thai Amavasai is the no-moon day in the Tamil Month of Thai (January - February) and is very important in Tamil culture.

Amavasai falls in January and is called Thai Amavasai in the Tamil calendar, the same day is observed as Mauni Amavasya in North India.

As per the belief of the people here, by fasting and offering special prayers on the Amavasai day of every month, their ancestors who have passed away will find peace.

Special prayers, rituals and offerings are made on the day for departed souls to rest in peace. People take a holy bath in one of the sacred water bodies. Shradh and Tarpan are offered.

Thousands of people take a dip at Rameshwaram and visit the Agnitheertham Kadarkarai (sea coast) in the morning to offer pujas to their dead ancestors. Special prayers were also offered to the Navagrahas at Devipattinam near Rameshwaram. Due to the increase in the number of devotees on the occasion of Thai Amavasai, traffic changes were made in Rameswaram and five thousand policemen were engaged in security.

Special arrangements were made by the temple administration to allow devotees to have darshan of 'Swami' and take holy baths in Ramanathaswamy Temple without delay. The All India Pilgrims guides association stood at each of the 'Theertham' and sprinkled flowers on the devotees. —ANI