Denim Jacket, Mask, No Turban; Amritpal Spotted On Delhi Streets

New Delhi: Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh, who is on the run for more than a week after escaping from Punjab, has been spotted roaming on the streets of Delhi, as shown in a CCTV footage.

According to sources, the CCTV footage is from March 21, three days after the Punjab police launched a massive manhunt to arrest the Khalistani preacher.

In the CCTV footage confirmed by police, the separatist leader could be seen wearing a denim jacket, and jeans with sunglasses on, and covering his face with a mask to hide his identity.

His associate, Papalpreet Singh, could also be seen walking with him carrying a backpack, said sources.

On Tuesday, the Department of Immigration, Nepal government alerted its offices, particularly those at airports to prevent Singh who could flee to a third country using Nepali territory either on his own passport or a fake passport, the Himalayan Times reported.

DG Jhalak Ram Adhikari told The Himalayan Times that Indian Embassy had written to his office seeking his office's help in stopping Khalistan separatist Amritpal Singh from fleeing to a third country.

The Punjab government has launched a massive manhunt against the separatist leader Amritpal, who has been hiding since March 18. Indian Embassy has provided the photograph of the Punjabi fugitive and all details about him. The embassy also has flagged Nepali authorities that Amritpal Singh could flee to a third country using his own passport or a fake passport.

Adhikari said that all passengers who wanted to go abroad using Nepal's airport would be screened at the airport so that Amritpal who is under the surveillance of the Department of Immigration can not flee. (Contd On Pg 2)