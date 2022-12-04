Demand From Nagar Panchayat Administration To Get Fogging Done In The City

Dineshpur (The Hawk): The members of the Press Club have demanded the Nagar Panchayat administration to conduct fogging in the city to prevent the outbreak of mosquitoes. In the memorandum submitted to EO Saroj Gautam, it was said that due to the increasing outbreak of mosquitoes, there is a fear of diseases like dengue, malaria in the city. For its prevention, demanded special cleaning campaign in the wards, fogging daily in the evening, cleaning of drains, spraying medicine in drains and ensuring drainage. Press Club President Dulal Chakraborty, Senior Patron Saroj Mandal, Kajal Rai, Mrityunjay Sarkar, Amit Saxena, Divendu Rai, Lal Bahadur Rai, Rahul Vishwas, Prakash Adhikari, Brijkishore Mandal, Keshav Kumar, Noni Badhai, Kalipad Biswas etc were present in the memorandum.