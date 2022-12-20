Delhi: Man kills himself amid marital conflict

New Delhi (The Hawk): An official reported on Tuesday that a man who was having marital problems allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home in the Lahori Gate neighbourhood of North Delhi.

Ashif Mumtaj, a 40-year-old inhabitant of Farashkhana near Lahori Gate, has been named as the deceased.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), claims that a police team arrived at the scene on Monday after receiving a report of a guy hanging from a fan.

"When the police arrived, they discovered a man being supported by a white cloth from a ceiling fan. Wasim, Ashif's brother who was going through a marriage crisis, called "the official said.

"Ashif had two children and been married for nearly eight years. He owns a shoe store in Wazirabad. After a family meeting on Monday, it was determined that the pair will live apart "the official added.

He stated, "While legal actions under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) are ongoing, a crime team is conducting an inspection.

(Inputs from Agencies)