Delhi: Class 2nd students knot their classmate private parts with thread

New Delhi (The Hawk): Students from a government school in South Delhi tied an eight-year-old classmate's private parts with a thread.

"The boy is a second-class student of Kidwai Nagar's Atal Adarsh School. His parents checked the nylon type thread that had been tied on his private area by his fellow classmates on December 28 while he was taking a bath "said Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandan Chowdhary (South).

The official stated, "The youngster was taken to a hospital by the parents, and from the hospital a police control room (PCR) was made after which a police squad was deployed for the hospital.

"The youngster is being observed, and his health is fine. To identify the alleged persons, the police team will visit the school today (Saturday) "official with knowledge of the inquiry.

More information is awaited.

(Inputs from Agencies)