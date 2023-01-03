Delhi woman death case: Victim had pillion rider, cops to record statement

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to the most recent information in the case of a 20-year-old woman who died here after being dragged by a car, she was not alone that night, according to police sources.

The deceased was with a friend when she passed away. The second female was seated at the back. We need to find out if she let the deceased go alone or if she dropped her first. Before the accident, the girl was riding pillion with the dead, according to the source.

In order to create a timeline of the entire occurrence and come to a conclusion, the police team will now record her statement. Her testimony will be essential to the prosecution's case.

Shalini Singh, the Special Commissioner of Police, also stopped by the scene of the incident on Monday night.

Singh arrived at the crime scene at midnight. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) EOW Jitender Kumar Meena and her colleagues were with her. She circled the 12-kilometer route where the victim was allegedly pulled by the passengers of the automobile.

An investigation committee on the case has been established by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Singh was appointed chair of the committee by the MHA. By Tuesday night, she will deliver a report to the MHA regarding this.

A board of physicians, The deceased's post-mortem was performed on Monday. Three doctors made up the board, which will also provide the autopsy report by Wednesday evening.

Additionally, two FSL teams went to the location to gather evidence from the crime scene. The FSL team also took samples from the accused's Baleno car and the victim's Scooty.

The accident took place when the victim was travelling on the scooter. She allegedly became tangled in the Baleno car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres before killing her. Early on Sunday morning, Kanjhawala residents found her naked body. All five of the car's occupants have been detained by the police. They've been placed on three days of police remand.

