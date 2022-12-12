Delhi tea-stall owner forms drug peddling gang to repay debt, held

New Delhi (The Hawk): Over 22 kg of excellent quality ganja, worth Rs 11 lakh, was confiscated from the custody of three interstate drug dealers who were detained in south Delhi, according to police on Sunday.

The defendants have been named as Veer Singh, Rajendra alias Rajesh, and Rajkumar alias Baba, according to a senior police official. Veer Singh, the main suspect, had obligations that needed to be paid off, so he decided to start a group to transport drugs in order to gain money.

According to the police, they received a tip that a drug peddler gang was operating nearby and that one of their associates would be visiting the Kalindi Kunj neighbourhood to sell drugs.

A group was assembled, and a trap was set.

Acting on the tip, we apprehended Veer in the Kalindi Kunj neighbourhood. He was discovered to be in possession of drugs. In addition, two of his associates, Rajesh and Baba, were detained in south Delhi's Bhim Basti, according to a police official.

Veer Singh admitted to the police that although he had a tea shop, he did not make much money. He met a man who bought marijuana from peddlers in Odisha and believed that selling drugs was a simple way to get quick money. He enlisted the aid of his pals.

According to the police, a FIR has been filed in accordance with the NDPS Act's pertinent parts.

(Inputs from Agencies)