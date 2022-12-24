  • Today is: Saturday, December 24, 2022
Delhi supermarket catches fire, no injuries reported

The Hawk
December24/ 2022

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Saturday, a fire department official reported that a fire had started at a supermarket in West Delhi's Vikaspuri neighbourhood, adding that no one had been hurt.

Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services, claims that a call of a fire in a store at the H-Block DDA market was received at 5.50 a.m., prompting the dispatch of 11 fire tenders to the scene.

By 10 a.m., the fire was put out, he claimed.

The official said, "The first, second, and ground floors of the building had been completely destroyed by fire.

(Inputs from Agencies)

States & UTs
