New Delhi: The city of Delhi's health department reported a positive rate of 29.68 percent for COVID-19 on Sunday, out of a total of 1,634 cases.

The updated number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 20,23,227. The latest death toll, as reported by the health department bulletin, is 26,563.

One recent death was attributed to the COVID-19 virus, according to the report.—Inputs from Agencies