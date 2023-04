New Delhi: On Monday, the health department in Delhi reported 1,017 instances of COVID-19, with a positive rate of 32.25 percent—the highest it has been in 15 months.

On January 14 of last year, the capital city had a positivity rate of 30.6%.

The updated number brings Delhi's COVID-19 total to 20,24,244. The health department update said that the mortality toll had increased by four, to 26,567.—Inputs from Agencies