Delhi is engulfed in a thick smog blanket, and air quality remains 'severe.'

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Saturday, a heavy layer of haze persisted over Delhi as the air quality remained "severe" for the third day in a row.

According to information from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was reported at 431 on Saturday morning, indicating a little improvement (SAFAR).

SAFAR reported that the AQI dropped from 418 on Thursday to 437 on Friday night.

An AQI of 0 to 50 is regarded as "excellent," 51 to 100 as "acceptable," 101 to 200 as "moderate," 201 to 300 as "poor," 301 to 400 as "extremely poor," and 401 to 500 as "severe."

Noida and Gurugram, two cities close to Delhi, had air quality readings of 529 and 478 respectively, both falling into the "severe" category.

Due to the persistent air pollution, Delhi ordered that all primary schools would be closed starting on Saturday and that all trucks other than those transporting necessities would be prohibited from entering the nation's capital.

A six-person committee has also been established by the government to oversee the vehicles that enter the city.

"Delhi will only accept CNG, petrol, and electric automobiles. Additionally, medium and large diesel cars registered in Delhi that are not connected to essential services would be prohibited. Small diesel vehicles that do not adhere to BS6 standards will also be prohibited "Gopal Rai, the minister of environment for Delhi, stated it on Friday.

(Inputs from Agencies)