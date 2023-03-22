Delhi govt presents Rs 78,800 cr budget, earmarks Rs 16,575 cr for education

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented a Rs 78,800 crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2023-24.

It was the first budget for Kailash Gahlot, and ninth consecutive budget for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Out of the total proposed outlay, the Delhi government has earmarked Rs 16,575 crore for education in the financial year 2023-24.

The Finance Minister said that 350 Delhi government schools will get 20 computers each and all teachers, principals, vice-principals will be given tablets.

Presenting the budget, Gahlot said the budget 2023 will focus on enhancing the capital's infrastructure, sanitation and transportation facilities besides health and education.

The budget for the financial year 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore higher than the Rs 69,000 crore for the previous year.

The minister said that the budget is dedicated to a "beautiful and modern" Delhi.

Gahlot also announced an allocation of about Rs 19,400 crore for revamping roads in the coming 10 years.

He further proposed Rs 9,742 crore for the health sector in the financial year.

Gahlot announced 100 more Mahila Mohalla clinics to be developed in Delhi from the present four.

He said that the free medical tests will be increased from 200 to 450 which will be available in polytechnics, dispensaries, and hospitals along with the mohalla clinics.

Gahlot announced that nine new hospitals will be built and four hospitals will be operational from this year. The number of hospital beds will be increased from 14,000 to 30,000 in the city.

Gahlot further allocated Rs 9,333 crore for the transport sector. Free bus rides for women will continue. The government will introduce 1,500 e-scooters for last-mile connectivity. The App-based premium bus aggregator scheme will be launched soon.

Mukhyamantri Teertha Yatra Yojana and kanwad camp also will continue, he said.

Delhi government has allocated Rs 4,744 crore budget for social security with a proposal of Rs 200 crore for pension. IANS