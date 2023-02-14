Delhi government would spend over Rs 1,000 Cr on G20 meeting and related events

New Delhi: On Monday, officials from the Delhi government indicated that they expect to spend more than Rs 1,000 crore getting ready for the G20 summit and similar events that would be conducted in the city in the coming months.

They stated that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and city government would spend further Rs 1,084 crore on beautification and other preparations in addition to the expense of renovating civic infrastructure.

At the beginning of March, Delhi will play home to the main summit meeting of the G20 (Group of 20) countries, along with seven other associated events.—Inputs from Agencies