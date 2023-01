New Delhi: A 36-year-old factory worker was stabbed in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar after bumping into a young man, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Rohit (18), also stabbed a rickshaw driver while running.

Police said that the factory worker, Ashok Shah, died from his injuries and that the rickshaw puller, Ganesh Dutt, is getting treatment.—Inputs from Agencies