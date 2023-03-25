Delhi court lists Nora Fatehi's defamation case against Jacqueline for May 22

Fatehi gave her money laundering witness statement to Metropolitan Magistrate Akriti Mahendru on January 13.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned actress Nora Fatehi's plea against Jacqueline Fernandez alleging that the latter made defamatory allegations against her for "malicious reasons" and to destroy her career in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar as the prime accused, for May 22.

The matter was listed before Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Kapil Gupta of Patiala House Court.

On January 13, Fatehi had recorded her statement as a witness in the money laundering case in the presence of Metropolitan Magistrate Akriti Mahendru.

The court had, on December 19, 2022, noted that counsel for the complainant sought some time to file the list of witnesses.

Fernandez is also being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police in the case involving Chandrashekhar.

Earlier, Fatehi had also appeared before the EOW.

She has alleged that Fernandez made a false statement against her despite being an actress too.

"Fernandez has unnecessarily dragged and defamed me as I am in the same industry. She is fully aware that the business of any artiste and their career is solely based on their reputation. This clearly establishes that the said imputation has been made with the intention and knowledge that such imputation will harm the reputation of the complainant," her plea read.

She had also accused a few media firms for quoting Fernandez, which lowered her reputation, in the same plea.

Chandrashekhar allegedly spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs. IANS