Delhi Youth Cong protests Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV called Rahul Gandhi's expulsion from Lok Sabha a "plot to muzzle democracy" on Sunday, and the organisation held a demonstration in the area.

Around the protest venue, a group of young Congress leaders and workers waved banners and chanted slogans in opposition to the Government. Party members reported that IYC members who had congregated near the protest location at the Jantar Mantar had been arrested. This demonstration was just one of many organised across India by Congress party members and leaders in response to Rahul Gandhi's exclusion from the Lok Sabha.

Srinivas BV, in an outburst directed at the Centre, has claimed that Rahul Gandhi's disqualification demonstrates the "fury" of the central administration. Throughout his life, "Rahul Gandhi ji has always been battling for the protection of democracy, for the protection of the Constitution, and for the rights of the people," he said. He went on to say that we are living in a "dictatorial era" in which any dissent is being "suppressed." He claimed that "the voice of truth" (Rahul Gandhi ji) had been silenced by being removed from Parliament.—Inputs from Agencies