Delhi Police captures an accused of an honour killing who violated his parole

New Delhi (The Hawk): An official reported on Wednesday that the Crime Branch had apprehended a 33-year-old fugitive accused of two honour killings.

Ankit Choudary, a resident of the Wazirpur region, has been named as the culprit.

Ankit was recently given bail in April for his brother's wedding, according to the police, but he afterwards ran away from home and has been dodging officers ever since.

In 2010, Ankit killed his older sister's husband, who belonged to a different community. An official said that he also murdered a girl from a different community in order to serve as an example and instil terror among the locals against inter-caste marriages.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav, claims that a squad was keeping an eye on the activities of gangsters and fugitive criminals in the capital when it was discovered that Ankit Choudary, who was connected to numerous horrible crimes, was on the run.

"Ankit was frequently spotted in Sonepat, according to particular information the police team gathered. Ankit was captured when the squad conducted a raid in the area of Garhi-Bhatgaon near Sonepat "The Special CP added.

Ankit revealed during questioning that his sister Monika wed Kuldeep in 2006, a neighbour who lived nearby but belonged to a different community.

"Monika and Kuldeep left Wazirpur after getting married, but they later returned and settled in Ashok Vihar. Ankit felt hurt by his sister's behaviour and believed it damaged the reputation of his family "The Special CP remarked.

"Other instances of love marriages also occurred at the same period in the village of Wazirpur. Ankit and his community's pals believed that Monika and Kuldeep's intercaste union was the catalyst for the entire situation. They therefore planned to murder Monika, Kuldeep, and one girl, named Shobha, in order to make a statement to their community "the officer stated.

Ankit shot Monika, who was at home, after first shooting his brother-in-law Kuldeep three times in a car on June 20, 2010. Ankit took part in the murder of Shobha as well. Mandeep was implicated in the crime by Shobha's brother.

Mandeep thought his sister Shobha was having an affair with a member of a different community. Mandeep and Ankit were pals throughout their youth. The official stated, "The case is pending trial and in its final stages; the other suspects in the case are in judicial detention.

