Delhi Police apprehends gangster who fled the scene of a carjacking

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to sources, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has detained a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who is suspected of taking part in a carjacking in the nation's capital.

The defendant, Prince Tewatia (30), was previously charged in 16 cases, including one involving attempted murder and murder.

"Tewatia had been on parole for a month when she was required to turn herself in on October 27. However, he and his friends had plans to exact revenge on rival gangsters, including Kunal, who had assaulted him with a knife while he was incarcerated and injured his face "said Ravinder Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The accused plotted a scheme to exact retribution with the help of fellow gang members Bhanu, Hunny, Rakesh Raka, Sourav, and Prakash. They required a vehicle in order to carry out the strategy.

"According to the arrangement, Hunny organised a stolen bike and brought it to a hotel in Gurugram where they all consumed beer. Prakash, Prince, and Saurav rode the stolen motorcycle outside the hotel in search of a target. The bike was being ridden by Saurav. When they arrived at the Delhi Cantt 24x7 store, Prince saw a Toyota Fortuner, "the officer added.

The SUV owner was then allegedly threatened by Tewatia with a loaded gun before being robbed in his Fortuner.

Police initially detained Tewatia in 2010 on suspicion of murder. He created a phoney birth certificate while arguing his case in court so that he might be considered as a minor, but he was found, and a forgery case was filed against him.

Tewatia began working for Rohit Chaudhary two years after joining his gang.

