Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: In the remand report, ED identifies KCR's daughter K. Kavitha

New Delhi (The Hawk): K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has been implicated in the Delhi liquor policy scam by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is looking into the matter.

The names of Kavitha and other members of the "South Group" were included in the central agency's remand report for businessman Amit Arora, who was detained on Wednesday.

Vijay Nair, one of the accused, allegedly accepted Rs 100 crore in kickbacks on behalf of AAP officials from the "South Group," which was allegedly controlled by numerous people, including KCR's daughter, according to the ED's first charge sheet, which was filed last week.

The ED may invite each of them to join the inquiry in the coming days.

The Directorate is conducting the PMLA investigation to identify Proceeds of Crime produced as a result of alleged irregularities in the creation and application of the Excise policy.

The Delhi Excise Policy, 2021–22 was a scheme designed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, some of whom are currently serving in the Delhi administration, to raise unauthorised revenue at the expense of the exchequer of the state government, according to the PMLA inquiry. The policy's planned flaws, built-in means of facilitating criminal activity, and intentional contradictions, when examined closely, reveal the policymakers' nefarious intents.

As stated in the ED's remand paper, "This policy, though on the surface it had promising and laudable objectives of stopping cartelization and encouraging fair trade practises, in fact it promoted cartel formations through back doors, awarded exorbitant wholesale (12%) and huge retail (185%) profit margins, and incentivized other illegal activities due to criminal conspiracy of leaders of AAP.

The ED has also claimed that the wholesalers' 12% profit margin was designed so that the AAP leaders would receive a kickback for half of it.

According to the inquiry done thus far, Vijay Nair accepted kickbacks from the South Group, a group run by a number of individuals, including Amit Arora, at least to the tune of Rs 100 crore on behalf of AAP officials.

The arrested individual, Amit Arora, revealed the same in his statements.

(Inputs from Agencies)