Delhi L-G notes AAP tweet, asks Police Commissioner to take action

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V. K. Saxena has taken note of the incidents and instructed the city Police Commissioner to ensure that similar incidents do not occur after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to kill Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in order to prevent its defeat in the MCD and Gujarat elections.

On Thursday, Sisodia claimed that Manoj Tiwari, a former MP and president of the Delhi BJP, is openly inciting his "goons" (supporters) to harm Kejriwal and has already completed all of the necessary planning.

The L-G has taken note of the tweets and statements made by the AAP, according to a source in the L-official G's residence, the Raj Niwas.

The source continued, "L-G has taken note of tweets and statements made by AAP leaders, including Dy CM Manish Sisodia, and requested the Police Commissioner to make every effort to prevent such an eventuality from occurring, whether it is planned or not.

"The BJP is preparing to murder @ArvindKejriwal out of fear of losing the polls in Gujarat and the MCD. Their MP Manoj Tiwari has meticulously planned an attack on Arvind ji and is openly ordering his thugs to carry it out. The masses will now respond to the AAP's hooliganism because they are not afraid of their petty politics "Sisodia had previously tweeted.

The AAP responded to the matter by issuing a statement in which it stated that "the party strongly condemned the threats in bold words stating that the BJP is "horrified" by the enormous public support AAP is receiving from Delhi and Gujarat. Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the National Convenor of the party in charge of two state governments, is being threatened with death, which is an insult to the people of Delhi and the nation.

(Inputs from Agencies)