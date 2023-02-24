Delhi HC to pronounce judgement on pleas challenging Agnipath scheme on Feb 27

New Delhi: The Centre's Agnipath system for military recruitment is being challenged in a number of petitions, and the Delhi High Court is expected to issue a ruling on all of them on February 27. On December 15 of last year, a bench composed of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad reserved their decision.

The bench is expected to issue its ruling at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 27th, as indicated by the cause list posted on the High Court's website. The Agnipath system, which was introduced on June14, 2022, details how young people can join the military.

These regulations set the entry age at 17 and a half, with a four-year commitment required of those who are accepted. Around a quarter of them will be promoted to full-time status as a result of the programme. There were protests in other states after the plan was made public.—Inputs from Agencies