Delhi HC rejects Abubacker's house arrest appeal; son can accompany him for treatment

New Delhi (The Hawk): The unlawful Popular Front of India (PFI) Chairman E. Abubacker's Monday request for home arrest due to his health was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

Judges Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar asked: "Why should we send you to your house when you are requesting medical bail? You will be taken to the hospital by us."

The court reviewed a medical status report that stated Abubacker had an appointment with the AIIMS Onco-Surgery department on December 22.

"On the day of the next hearing, the medical superintendent shall submit the advice and treatment recommended by the AIIMS Onco Surgery department, "When scheduling the case for hearing on January 6, the court stated.

The court also gave Abubacker's kid permission to be present when he receives consultation and therapy.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with AIIMS, filed Abubacker's health status report on December 14.

Earlier, on November 30, the court rejected Abubacker's request for home arrest and ordered the NIA to submit a status report that included a medical officer's recommendation on diseases and recommended treatments from AIIMS.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akshai Malik, who was representing the NIA, submitted the report.

On September 22, the NIA detained Abubacker and charged him with violating the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He has been detained by authorities since October 6. He participated in groups including the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Ideal Students League, and the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

However, the court had turned down Abubacker's counsel's request for his release on bail. The court flatly rejected the idea that he be placed under home arrest after advocate Adit Pujari, who was defending him, made it.

The bench stated that Abubacker cannot wait until 2024, which is the date set for his scheduled brain MRI. The situation is completely intolerable. "He is serving time for a crime; that is a different issue, but it doesn't mean we have to wait until 2024. It is an assessment "they claimed.

Abubacker claims that the man has a number of illnesses, including Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and vision loss in addition to a rare kind of oesophageal cancer.

Earlier, Pujari claimed that the Special NIA Judge had refused his bail request and suggested that he receive the necessary care at AIIMS instead.

He's in his seventies. The Ld Judge claims that the fact that a test that was due in October has been postponed to January 2023 demonstrates that everything is proceeding according to schedule. There is a sense of urgency because this man is in terrible pain "Pujari was at odds.

(Inputs from Agencies)