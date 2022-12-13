Delhi HC orders authorities to stop e-cigarette sales

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Delhi High Court dismissed a PIL and ordered the Centre, the State, and the Delhi Police to ensure compliance with the provisions of the legislation prohibiting the storage, production, and sale of electronic cigarettes.

Authorities have been requested to ensure that no e-cigarettes are sold online and to conduct periodic checks near schools and universities.

The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad stated, "The state is directed to ensure compliance with the Act of 2019 by conducting more periodic checks in all Delhi neighbourhoods."

According to the PIL, the respondents were the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Anti-Smuggling Unit, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information technology, the Commissioner of Police, and the State of NCT of Delhi's Department of Health.

The court stated that the Act offers a thorough system and that it finds no need to intervene in the case since it dismissed the defendant's motion.

The petition requested that the Delhi police seize the whole unlawful supply of e-cigarettes and other similar chemicals without delay, and that the Centre do the same with regard to online portals.

"All respondents in order to expeditiously seize control of the e-cigarette industry under the legislation, identify the'source' of its illegal sale in the city, and ensure the establishment of public awareness programmes against its use," said the petition.

It was asserted that, despite the existence of the law, e-cigarettes and similar chemicals remain on the market, endangering the lives of innocent persons in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution.

Advocates Shiv Vinayak Gupta and Anubhav Tyagi filed the petition.

The High Court additionally ordered the authorities to comply with the requirements of the Electronic Cigarette Prohibition Act.

(Inputs from Agencies)