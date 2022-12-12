Delhi HC notifies police about conman Sukesh's wife's bail application

New Delhi (The Hawk): In response to a bail request made by Leena Maria Paulose, the con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar's wife, in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, the Delhi High Court on Monday sent a notice to the police.

Paulose had petitioned the HC on December 10 in order to obtain bail in the case brought by the Delhi Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW).

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma of a single-judge bench set the next hearing for January 2023 and ordered the police to respond within six weeks.

Last year, Chandrashekhar was the subject of a FIR filed by the EOW.

Chandrashekhar, Paulose, and the other 14 defendants were named in a charge sheet that was submitted in accordance with the terms of the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act and numerous IPC sections (MCOCA).

Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, the spouses of two previous promoters of Ranbaxy, claim that Chandrashekhar cheated them of Rs 200 crore.

He had defrauded Aditi Singh and Japna Singh out of several crores by pretending to be an officer from the Union Law Ministry and promising to get their husbands released on bail.

Leena, Sukesh, and others allegedly exploited the Hawala methods and set up Shell companies to stash their stolen funds, according to EOW.

