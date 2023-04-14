Delhi CM Kejriwal thinks education can reduce poverty

New Delhi: On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remarked that children's access to quality education may have a positive effect on society and help reduce poverty.

On the occasion of Dr. BR Ambedkar's birthday, he spoke at a ceremony held at the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), where he proclaimed that the education and sanitation departments of the Delhi government would "work magic" in the coming years to improve the city's infrastructure.

The Delhi government and the MCD are both currently led by the AAP.—Inputs from Agencies