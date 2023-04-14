Delhi CM Kejriwal said anti-national forces against Dalit education jailed Sisodia

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Friday that "anti-national" elements in the country are responsible for Manish Sisodia's incarceration because they are opposed to providing decent education to Dalit and disadvantaged children.

Kejriwal has stated that B R Ambedkar is more inspirational to him than Mahatma Gandhi because of Ambedkar's unwavering commitment to education despite facing many obstacles.

Ambedkar wanted everyone to have access to a good public school education, but "these people ruined government schools in the last 75 years and private schools mushroomed in the country," Kejriwal remarked during an event to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti in India.

A guy named Manish Sisodia was sent by God to set things right. At 6 o'clock in the morning, he would begin his tour of the schools in Delhi. Within five years, he had everything under control. We may say that in Delhi, Ambedkar's dream is coming true.

"But some anti-national powers don't want the country to progress. Who are these people who do not want Dalit students to get good education. All these people together sent Sisodia to jail. These people are enemies of the country," He said.

He continued by saying that autocrats had previously imprisoned anyone who had attempted to revolutionise the educational system.

Kejriwal claimed that the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana had been halted by other persons, but that he will restart the programme within a month.

Students from low-income backgrounds receive free tutoring as part of the programme.

The chief minister of Delhi stated that while India has produced many brilliant minds, "Ambedkar was the brightest of them all."

We have ordered that portraits of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh be displayed in all government buildings. Lots of people told me I was forgetting about Gandhiji. False, I did not do that. Gandhiji has my utmost admiration. He was a great man who fought for his nation and sacrificed much, but Ambedkar is the one I hold in higher esteem.

Ambedkar was born into extreme poverty. He had a tough time in school but persisted in his studies. In 1913, he enrolled at Columbia University in New York, America. Nowadays, there's internet access. You could try Googling it. Obviously, you've heard of Columbia University. How did he learn of the college at that time? This confuses me. "This is pure magic," he exclaimed.—Inputs from Agencies