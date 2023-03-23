Delhi Budget: Focus On Infrastructure & Sanitation; Rs 8,241 Cr Assistance To Local Bodies

New Delhi: Presenting the budget for the national capital on Wednesday, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said that it focuses on enhancing the city's infrastructure, sanitation and transportation facilities besides the health and education sectors.

Gahlot announced that the local bodies will be given financial assistance of Rs 8,241 crore in the financial year 2023-24. He proposed Rs 722 crore for new flyover projects and Rs 320 crore for the double-decker flyover in the city.

Tabling the comprehensive plan for city's infrastructure, Gahlot announced that the 1,400 km PWD road will be upgraded and beautified in this financial year. Along with this, 26 new flyovers and underpasses will be constructed.

He also announced three unique double-decker flyovers in cooperation with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

In his budget, Gahlot said that 1,600 electric buses will be inducted in the financial year. Along with the beautification upgrading ISBT to the world-class level, he announced nine new bus depots. "Delhi will have the highest number of electric buses in the country. A fleet of 10,400 buses by the end of 2025 with 80 per cent electric buses which will reduce 4,60,000 ton emission.

"The Mohalla Bus Yojana will be rolled out for the dedicated last mile connectivity with nine-metre pollution free electric buses," Gahlot said. The Finance Minister also announced a six-point action plan for the River Yamuna. Gahlot assured the House that all the three landfill sites of garbage will be cleared in the next two years.

"Working with th MCD, all three landfills sites will be demolished within two years. Okhla landfill site will be removed by December 2023, Bhalsua landfill by March 2024, and Ghazipur landfill by December 2024," Gahlot said, proposing 850 crore loan to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for clearing up of landfills.

—IANS