New Delhi (The Hawk): The approval of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena to allow patients at Mohalla clinics in the nation's capital to receive outside diagnostic services has been welcomed by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Although the Arvind Kejriwal government, which boasts of providing world-class healthcare, is to blame for the issues brought up by the L-G in his acceptance letter, he has said that it was vital for the diagnostic services to continue in the benefit of the patients.

In small towns across the nation, internal diagnostic services are now available in government hospitals and health clinics. According to Sachdeva, the Kejriwal administration should explain why internal diagnostic test facilities are not available in government hospitals and mohalla clinics in Delhi.

All Central government hospitals in the nation's capital offered in-house diagnostic services.

According to the Delhi BJP President, the Delhi government praises its Mohalla clinics, but it is surprising that in the past year, the number of patients visiting these clinics has decreased by half while the number of diagnostic tests performed there each year has increased 1.5 times, which obviously points to the possibility of corruption.

He continued by saying that the government hospitals and mohalla clinics in Delhi are currently in worse shape than the hospitals in rural parts of the nation, and as a result, the residents of Delhi are ashamed.

