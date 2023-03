New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena swore in Aam Aadmi Party legislators Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi as ministers on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Ramvir Singh Bidduri, leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, was also present for the swearing-in.

Atishi will oversee the education, PWD, power, and tourism ministries, while Bharadwaj will oversee the health, urban development, water, and industries.—Inputs from Agencies