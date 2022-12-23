Delhi's new Covid cases double to 10, one fatality recorded

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to the government health bulletin, Delhi on Thursday reported 10 new Covid cases in the preceding 24 hours, compared to five the day before, including one more fatality.

The capital city's Covid positive rate is currently 0.4%, according to reports. There are 32 active cases, of which 18 patients are receiving home isolation care.

In the last 24 hours, four patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,80,559, while Delhi's entire caseload is 20,07,112 and the city's death toll is 26,521.

There are now 4 Covid confinement zones.

In the past 24 hours, 4,05,72,462 new tests — 1,299 RT-PCR and 1,122 Rapid Antigen — totaled 2,421; 686 vaccines — including 38 initial doses, 147 second doses, and 501 precaution doses — were provided.

The health bulletin states that 3,73,47,083 beneficiaries had received vaccinations as of this writing.

(Inputs from Agencies)