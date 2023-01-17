Dawood Ibrahim wed for the second time

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has married a Pakistani woman for the second time. In September 2022, the son of Haseena Parkar (Dawood's sister) revealed the information to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to Ali Shah, Haseena Parkar's son, the crime boss has not yet divorced his first wife.

Several places had been raided and dozens of people had been arrested in connection with Dawood Ibrahim's terrorist network.

He further asserted that Mehjabeen Shaikh communicates with Dawood's relatives in India via WhatsApp calls.

Ali Shah, the son of Haseena Parker, also informed the NIA about Dawood Ibrahim's location, claiming that the underworld don currently resides in Karachi.