Dashing Rahul

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Gutsy Rahul, Believe It Or Not, In Parliament Today, amid the Ruling Benches Persistently Pressing "The Pappu" (courtesy, Minister Kiren Rijiju) To "Come To The House And Appologise For His Anti-India, Anti-Indian Parliament Et Al Uttrances Out Of India In UK Etc Instead Of Saying All That Out-Of-India Thereby Denigrating India", Himself Categorically Said He Would Speak Only In Parliament Being AN MP And Not Out Of It As He Is An MP...His saying did not take place due to pandemonium, overt slogans all oveq thus 'any Speaker being inaudible' what to talk of Rahul Gandhi, all prepared to speak out his version on his sayings abroad on Indian Parliament, Stopping Him From Speaking Therein, Silencing His Opinions Etc...He of course does not want to be "Anti-India" abroad but he wants to come out with facts about current throttle, block in Parliament, in view of that, he spoke all that "there"...So, What About It? What's Wrong?!? Allow Me To Speak Here, And, I Will Speak Whole...That's Gutsy Rahul. ...Pandemonium persisted. Rahul couldn't speak...