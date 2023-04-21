Daryaganj illegal factories: NGT orders DPCC to fix

New Delhi: Concerning the alleged illegal operation of industrial units in Daryaganj, the National Green Tribunal has ordered the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take corrective action.

An application was brought before the NGT alleging that four individuals were running illegal factories in the Gali Kotana, Suiwalan neighbourhood, in violation of the national capital's design.

The tribunal had ordered the closure of the factories in January 2019, but according to the present execution application, two individuals have reopened them and are renting out their units to two others who are producing automotive shock absorbers. The tribunal's presiding judge is Justice A K Goel. The bench, which also included Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, took note of the alleged violations of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act by the units' continued operation without the necessary consent from the DPCC.—Inputs from Agencies