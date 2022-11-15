Darjeeling's India-Nepal border will be closed from November 17 to 20

Kolkata (The Hawk): In preparation for the impending general elections in Nepal, the India-Nepal border in the West Bengali district of Darjeeling would be closed from November 17 to November 20.

Currently, Panitanki in Darjeeling and Pasupati in Mirik serve as the district's two border crossings with Nepal.

Tourists travelling to Nepal's Pashupatinath are particularly regular visitors to the second border crossing. The entire Indo-Nepal border region in Darjeeling is almost 100 kilometres long.

The sealing procedure has been initiated by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the central military force in charge of protecting the Nepali-Indian border. We have learned that the decision was made by the Centre in response to a request from the government of Nepal.

According to Srikumar Bandopadhyay, inspector general (north Bengal) of the SSB, neither anybody entering India from Nepal nor those leaving India for Nepal will be permitted via either of these two border posts at this time. However, he noted, there would be exceptions made for people travelling for urgent medical reasons, and such would only be permitted with the provision of supporting documentation.

According to information obtained, the SSB high command has decided to send more personnel to the border areas in the Darjeeling district over the course of four days.

The decision to close the two border points, particularly the Panitanki border point, through which some 600 goods trucks travel between the two nations each day, has caused the exporters to anticipate a significant loss of business. Mostly, vehicles transporting vegetables from the Darjeeling district cross this boundary.

According to information, the Indo-Nepal border at Galgalia in the Bihar district of Kishanganj will also be closed at that time.

