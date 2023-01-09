  • Today is: Monday, January 9, 2023
Menu
Editorial & Analyses

Daring Kamya Punjabi

The Hawk
January9/ 2023

Kamya Punjabi-Rahul Gandhi

soumitra bose 

Daring Kamya Punjabi...With Rahul Gandhi only or usually so, questioningly ask onlookers, co-walkers, curious watchers etc. With Rahul Gandhi, Kamya Punjabi, "bold-n-beautiful+dashing, she-debonairess, daring", is "at home as she freely exchanges 'SOS + VIP + Shhh etc notes' heartily thereby facilitating the numerous countrymen get the full hang of 'Aaj Ka Rahul, Bharat Ki Zaroorat' now". Kamya Punjabi is Bombay / Mumbai based, in to entertainment world...Is curious aplenty. Daring Kamya Punjabi, she is. 

—The Hawk

Categories :Editorial & AnalysesTags :Kamya Punjabi, Rahul Gandhi,
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in