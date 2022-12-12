Dalit youth beaten in UP for touching food at a wedding

Gonda, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): An 18-year-old Dalit youngster was allegedly severely beaten and subjected to abuse in a horrifying event while attending a wedding reception for touching the food.

The incident happened in Wazirganj, and according to the police, a FIR has been filed under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and an investigation is currently ongoing.

The feast was planned at the home of Sandeep Pandey, according to Renu, a resident of Naubasta village, who said her younger brother Lalla, 18, had gone to attend a wedding in the hamlet.

Sandeep and his brothers began abusing and beating Lalla as soon as he picked up a dish for himself. They also beat up Satyapal, the older brother of Lalla, when he attempted to save him and destroy his motorcycle.

"We brought up the matter of Sandeep and his brothers' behaviour with the gramme pradhan and village elders. When the accused learned of it, they stormed into our home, beat Lalla once again, and committed vandalism "Renu claimed.

According to ASP Shiv Raj in Gonda, a FIR has been filed against Sandeep Pandey, Amresh Pandey, Shravan Pandey, Saurabh Pandey, Ajit Pandey, Vimal Pandey, and Ashok Pandey for recklessly endangering human life or the personal safety of others, criminal intimidation, and rioting.

"Additionally, they are being held accountable under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. We are investigating the case, and eyewitness testimony will be recorded "said he.

