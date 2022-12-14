Dalit woman alleges she was assaulted for being a 'bad omen'

Lucknow (The Hawk): A Dalit woman, age 35, has accused her neighbours of beating and torturing her.

Shobha Devi, the complainant, said in her FIR that Ritu Singh, her husband Uday Singh, and one Anjali Singh, her neighbours in the Bharatpuri neighbourhood of the Alambagh region, called her a bad omen and reprimanded her.

She claimed that when she spoke out against their statements, she was attacked.

During the assault, they shattered my cell phone. A group of police officers coerced me into a settlement on the condition that they would not repeat their action. However, they did not change their behaviour,' she said.

The woman said that her neighbours continued to assault her, but the police ignored her accusation.

I went to the police, but the officer in charge yelled at me and threatened to lock me up. I then petitioned the court for justice,' she stated.

SHO of Alambagh, S.S. Dewan, stated that a FIR has been filed against the accused under the ST/SC Act and that an investigation is now underway.

(Inputs from Agencies)