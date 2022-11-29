Dalit activist killed in UP shooting

Moradabad (The Hawk): In the Thakurdwara neighbourhood of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, a 30-year-old Dalit activist was allegedly shot dead on the orders of a local history sheeter who saw him as a danger to his illicit activities.

Hemraj Meena, SSP (Moradabad), said: "On the orders of history-sheeter Atul Sharma Pandit and his assistant Golu, one Bilal shot Vishal Valmiki. In response to the victim's family's complaint, a FIR has been filed. The offender must be taken into custody by one of five squads."

Atul Sharma, Bilal, and Golu have been charged with violating the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989 as well as IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120b (criminal conspiracy).

Mukesh Valmiki, Vishal's father, said: "My son was becoming increasingly well-liked among young people from various communities after recently joining a right-wing group. Sharma was unable to comprehend the popularity of a Dalit."

Local sanitation workers have made the decision to strike starting on Tuesday in protest of the killing.

Arpit Kapoor, a Thakurdwara circle officer who is looking into the issue, said: "After the murder, the mood is tense in this place. We are working to have all of the accused individuals listed in the case arrested as soon as possible."