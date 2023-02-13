DRDO & AeSI Organise 14th Aero India International Seminar On ‘Aerospace And Defence Technologies-Way Forward’

New Delhi (The Hawk): As a prelude to the Aero India 2023, the biennial Aero India International Seminar organised by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in association with the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) was inaugurated in Bengaluru on February 12, 2023. Dr VK Saraswat, Member – NITI Aayog, was the Chief Guest of the seminar. Shri S Somanath, Secretary – Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO, was the Guest of Honour of the seminar. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, SA to RM & President, AeSI, graced the occasion. Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, DD R&D and Chairman, DRDO, presided over the seminar proceedings.

Aero India International Seminar 2023 ‘Aerospace and Defence Technologies-Way Forward’ provided excellent exposure to all participating professionals by bringing together the best in the field from across the world. Several innovative ideas were exchanged for the benefit of all the participants. The seminar also provided opportunity for extensive interaction and dissemination of information among scientists, industry partners, services, academia etc. and covered a wide range of topics including novel research in Composites, Futuristic

Power and Propulsion Technology, Machine Learning models in complex airborne systems, verification of AI systems, high end aerospace instrumentation and emerging trends in airborne surveillance technologies etc.

Addressing the gathering, Dr VK Saraswat presented various futuristic technologies that are likely to shape the future warfare. He emphasized on taking learnings from the past to prepare our vision for the emerging technologies and future warfare. He stressed upon the adoption of disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Additive Manufacturing in Hypersonic Aircraft, Directed Energy Weapons, Robotics and Autonomous Systems in addition to Unmanned Aerial Systems and Tactical Drones etc. He highlighted the role of private sector as a long-term strategic partner in making investments in the manufacturing sector and thereby, creating a strong defence industrial ecosystem.

Shri Somanath, made a presentation on ISRO’s latest programs, Chandrayan-3 and Gaganyan. He elaborated on the challenges faced in space programs and methods to overcome these challenges. Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO in his address stated that to fulfill the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister to become a developed Nation by 2047, the Aerospace and Defence sector must play a key role.

During the event, a total 24 Indian Women Professionals in Aviation & Aerospace (IWPA) from DRDO, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, CSIR, ISRO and ADA were felicitated. A seminar souvenir was released by Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, SA to RM and President AeSI, released the Aeronautical Society of India magazine on this occasion.

During the day, there were three technical sessions conducted. These were chaired by Dr Tessy Thomas, DG (Aero), Shri M Z Siddique, DG (NS&M) and Dr Girish S Deodhare, DG (ADA) respectively. Further, 21 speakers of eminence from both India and abroad delivered technical talks leading to emergence of innovative ideas and scope for collaborative projects. These speakers included high level representatives from M/s Rolls Royce, M/s Boeing, M/s Zeiglar Aerospace, M/s Altair India, M/s NewSpace, M/s Cranfield UK, M/s Safran, M/s Honeywell, DRDO, ADA, HAL, NA, IISc among others.

A panel discussion on “The Perspectives of Research and Development in Aerospace and Defence sectors in India for next 25 years”, was also conducted where scientists, technologists and experts from industry made several notable contributions. More than 600 delegates participated in this one-day seminar. These included delegates from academia, industry, R&D organisations, startups and students.