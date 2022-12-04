DGP Writer To Delhi Police Requesting In-Depth Investigation After Five-Star Hotel Owner Found Dead At CWG Village Residence

Dehradun: After the name of an IPS officer from Uttarakhand cropped up in connection with the suicide of a five-star hotel owner, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttarakhand wrote a letter to the Delhi Police requesting to investigate the matter in depth.

The matter pertains to the suicide of a five-star hotel owner Amit Jain in a flat in Delhi's Khel Gaon area on the intervening night of November 17 and 18.

"I have written a letter to the Delhi Police after the name of an IPS officer of the state surfaced in connection with the suicide of hotelier Amit Jain," said DGP Ashok Kumar while talking to ANI.

The DGP told that he has asked to investigate the matter in depth so that the truth about the name of the IPS officer, in this case, can be revealed.

Earlier on November 20, Amit Jain, the managing director of Radisson Blu Hotel at Kaushambi was found hanging at his residence, as per the Delhi Police. Police said a PCR call was received at East Delhi's Mandawali police station regarding the hanging of Jain at his residence in Commonwealth Games village.

Police inquiry revealed that Amit Jain had come to his CWG village residence in the morning after having breakfast from his new home in Noida where he was supposed to shift along with his family soon.

"He drove to the Commonwealth Games village alone in a car after dropping his brother Karan at their office in Ghaziabad," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Police further informed that Jain's son and their driver, who later reached the residence at the CWG village to pick up some goods, found him hanging. He was immediately rushed to Max Hospital, Patparganj where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered at the Mandawali police station under section 174 of the CrPC.

Further investigation is underway. —ANI