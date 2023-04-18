D K Shivakumar's family's wealth rises to Rs 1,413.78 crore

Bengaluru: The wealth of D. K. Shivakumar, head of the Congress party in Karnataka, and his family members increased from Rs 840.08 crore in the 2018 Assembly elections to Rs 1,413.78 crore in the 2023 election, a growth of 68.29 percent.

The Kanakapura Member of the Legislative Assembly, who is running for reelection from the same district, submitted his affidavit on Monday.

The document claims that he has a total of Rs 251.69 crore in personal property, including Rs 6.75 crore from his HUF. The total value of the family's possessions is Rs 273,42 crore.—Inputs from Agencies