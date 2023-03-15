Criticizing government at home or abroad is a citizen's right, not unpatriotic: Sibal following Rahul's UK remarks

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha Member Kapil Sibal said criticising the government at home or abroad is a citizen's right and does not equal to criticising India or being unpatriotic, amid a political controversy over Rahul Gandhi's "democracy under threat" remarks made in the UK.

After Gandhi's comments during his recent visit to the UK, Parliament has been in disarray, with little business getting done in either chamber during the first three days of the second part of the budget session.

A tweet from the now-former Union minister Sibal reads, "A Stalemate in the House? While neither the Government nor India should be confused with one other, neither should they be confused with the other. A citizen has the right to criticise the government everywhere in the world. That's not being critical of India or unpatriotic in any way." "Modi ji did it often in the past," continued Sibal, the prominent lawyer who on Saturday had put out the agenda and a new vision for the country with his newly created platform 'Insaaf' that is dedicated to combating injustice.—Inputs from Agencies