Craft Workshops Commence Under SPIC MACAY

Dehradun (The Hawk): Under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, a week-long craft workshop commenced today in various schools of Dehradun, including Welham Girls' School and RIMC. The workshops are being held by three renowned artists, including Suman Chitrakar, Nemi Chandra Shakya, and Manoj Chaudhary.

The workshops are being conducted in three different art categories, including Kalighat Painting, Tarkashi Wood Carving, and Madhubani.

Suman Chitrakar started painting Patachitra in 2004. He has learned Patachitra from Maina Chitrakar and Joydeb Chitrakar. He paints Bangla Pat, Santhal Pat, Kalighat Pat, etc. Manoj Kumar Choudhary is a full-time professional Mithila painting artist from Darbhanga, Bihar. He completed his graduation from Mithila University and then went through a rigorous training program at Bharti Vikas Manch. National award winner Nemi Chandra Shakya has immense knowledge and years of experience in Tarkashi Inlay work. The second set of craft workshops is scheduled to be held at Manav Bharti School, Hope Town Girls School, and Vantage Hall. On the final day of the workshop, an exhibition will be held on the school premises, where the students will demonstrate their work.