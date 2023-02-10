Cracks Noticed In 868 Buildings Of Joshimath So Far Says DM Chamoli

Joshimath: Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana on Friday said various cracks had been noticed in 868 buildings of Joshimath.

Taking to social media, DM Himanshu tweeted, "Cracks have been noticed in 868 buildings of Joshimath. Out of these, 181 buildings are in unsafe areas. The dismantling work of Hotel Mount View and Malari Inn is in its final stage."

Himanshu Khurana also said that 878 members of 243 disaster-affected families are in relief camps and basic facilities are being provided to them.

"Relief amount of 515.80 lakhs has been distributed to the families hit by subsidence in Joshimath. The amount distributed is advanced relief for damaged buildings, special rehabilitation package, a one-time special grant for transportation of goods, and for the purpose of immediate needs and purchase of household items," he added.

"A total of 878 members of 243 disaster-affected families are in relief camps. Basic facilities like food, drinking water, and medicine are being made available to the affected people in the relief camps," further informing DM Khurana tweeted.

Earlier, on February 2, Khurana conducted an on-site inspection of the prefabricated shelters being constructed to rehabilitate the affected families migrating due to land subsidence.

The DM also directed the executive body to fast-track and complete the construction work as soon as possible.

Earlier, on January 28, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) informed that the number of buildings with cracks has not increased and till now 863 buildings with cracks have been detected. —ANI