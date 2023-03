New Delhi: According to information released by the Health department, Delhi recorded 83 COVID-19 cases with a positive rate of 5.83 percent on Tuesday, along with one more fatality.

A recent spike in H3N2 influenza cases across the country has coincided with an increase in newly reported cases of Covid in the city.

There were 34 positive cases reported in the nation's capital on Monday, for a rate of 6.98 percent.—Inputs from Agencies